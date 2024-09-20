Former Sunderland star Micky Gray believes that the Black Cats have just become a selling club and their focus on youth at all costs will not lead to promotion.

Sunderland’s recruitment over the summer continued to favour youth and there is an average age of the squad at just 23.1 years.

In the process, Sunderland let go of Jack Clarke, one of their most successful players from last season, for a £15m fee.

Gray has been left dissatisfied with the transfer activity of his former club over the summer, stressing their inability to hold on to their top talents.

He believes that Sunderland have become a ‘recruitment club’ and it is unlikely to be able to lead to promotion to the Premier League.

“Do I think it [Sunderland’s youth model] will work? Personally no”, Gray said on No Tippy Tappy Football.

“The reasons being that I think we are a recruitment club now. If you think about the end of the transfer window – the best player just left.

“Jack Clarke – he has gone to Ipswich for I think 15 million quid or something like that.

“And that is the problem I think.

“You look at the most talented players, Ross Stewart being one, a couple of years ago he did really well for Sunderland.

“Came from Ayr United signed for Sunderland and then he went to Southampton.

“I think he has played about two or three games for them.

“If you keep selling your best players and then you are hoping that the club are going to get promoted, you have got absolutely no chance.”

The winning run of Regis Le Bris’ team was halted last weekend by Plymouth Argyle to whom they lost 3-1.

Sunderland’s next match is against Michael Carrick’s Middlesbrough on Saturday.