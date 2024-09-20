Former Leeds United star Dominic Matteo has predicted Cardiff City will look to keep things tight initially against the Whites as they know just how threatening Daniel Farke’s men are.

Erol Bulut’s side are languishing at the very bottom of the Championship table with just one point from the opening five matches, thus putting pressure on their manager.

With the priority focus being on the full three points, the Bluebirds are set to host Leeds United at the Cardiff City Stadium on Saturday.

A win will be equally important for the visitors, who will have a comeback in mind following their 1-0 defeat to Burnley last weekend.

Giving his opinion on the fixture, Matteo insisted that the hosts will be a bit cagey given the ability of the Leeds United side to bring pace to the plate.

“I think any team that haven’t won a game, you need a win to get a bit of confidence. Everyone wants that”, Matteo told LUTV.

“I think they will approach it a little bit cagey though because they will know the threats we are going to be bringing because we have got that pace.

“They have to have a game plan to play against us, they have to.

“We have to forget all that noise we have to concentrate on our job, and I think the manager will be getting that across all the way through in the training session.”

Matteo thinks Leeds were unlucky against Burnley last time out and should still be confident.

“Listen we have had an unlucky result at Burnley but we didn’t get a point.

“Let’s make this right, let’s go to Cardiff, go with confidence go with some good energy the fans will be there waiting for us.

“We know that the fanbase is incredible, especially when away from home as well.

“So, we have got to make sure that we do a professional job, get the points.”

Leeds will start as huge favourites to beat a struggling Cardiff side this Saturday.