Tottenham Hotspur have been given a timely boost as a top prospect is back fit and starting this evening for their Under-21s.

Ange Postecoglou has been coming under pressure in north London following a derby defeat at the hands of Arsenal.

Spurs only just squeaked through the EFL Cup in midweek when they came from behind to beat Coventry City.

Now Postecoglou has been given a boost as top prospect Will Lankshear is back fit.

Recovering from a hamstring issue, Lankshear returned to full training earlier this week and has now taken another step forward.

The attacker has been named in Spurs Under-21s’ team for this evening’s Premier League 2 game against Fulham.

Lankshear is in the team from the off against the Cottagers and all eyes will be on how many minutes he gets in the 7pm kick-off.

The forward was wanted on loan by a host of Championship clubs this summer, but Spurs decided to keep hold of him.