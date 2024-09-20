Unai Emery has admitted that Aston Villa star Jhon Duran is close to starting games and added that the forward needs to understand how he can build a partnership with Ollie Watkins.

This summer the 20-year-old centre forward came close to leaving Aston Villa, with West Ham United keen on signing him, but Villa priced him out of a move.

Duran has begun the ongoing campaign in an impressive manner, scoring three times in four league appearances, but has yet to start a game.

Emery admitted that he is delighted to see the way Duran has managed to begin this season and added that he is close to starting games for Aston Villa.

However, the Aston Villa boss underlined that Duran also has to understand how he can play with Villa star Ollie Watkins in the process.

“He is close to playing in the starting eleven and he has to understand as well in his process how he can manage to play with Ollie Watkins”, Emery said at a press conference.

“But of course, I am very happy with how he has started this season.”

Aston Villa are set to take on Wolves at the weekend and all eyes will be on Duran to see whether he will be able to continue his terrific form against Gary O’Neil’s side.