Liverpool boss Arne Slot has revealed that Reds star Darwin Nunez is understanding what the coaching staff expect from him better and better.

Last season, the Uruguayan international scored 18 times in all competitions for the Merseyside outfit.

However, this season under Liverpool’s new boss, Slot, Nunez is yet to start a game and has only featured for 84 minutes from coming off the bench.

Slot revealed that Nunez will get his chance in upcoming games and admitted that the centre forward is day by day understanding what is expected of him at Liverpool.

Nunez has also yet to find the back of the net this season and Slot believes that if he keeps working hard, then the goals will surely come for him.

When asked about what Nunez needs to do to get into the starting line-up, Slot said at a press conference: “To work really hard and then the goals will come.

“That is what he did when he came on against AC Milan. He will get his chance in the near future.

“He understands better day by day what we expect from him.”

Liverpool are set to take on Bournemouth at the weekend and all eyes will be on Slot to see whether he hands Nunez his first start of the season against the Cheries.