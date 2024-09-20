Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou has admitted that Spurs looked at one more English striker before signing Dominic Solanke in the summer transfer window.

The Australian boss was backed in the summer by the Spurs board and sanctioned a £65m package to bring in Solanke from Bournemouth.

Solanke is yet to hit the ground running at the north London club as he is yet to register a goal contribution in three starts.

But he is not the only striker Spurs looked at as Postecoglou admitted that Ivan Toney is a player they were interested in.

However, he made it clear that even though Spurs looked at Toney, Solanke was always his first choice and stressed that the former Cherries man fits the desired profile at Tottenham.

“We did look at him [Toney] but I have said Dom [Solanke] was the one I wanted and it took pretty much the whole summer to get him in”, Postecoglou told a press conference about looking at the former Brentford star.

“Because he was the one who fitted the profile of what we were looking for at the time.”

Toney ended up going to Saudi Arabian club Al-Ahli after there was a lack of movement from Premier League clubs.

Solanke will be looking to score his first goal this weekend when his side face Toney’s former side at home.