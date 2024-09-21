A former Premier League manager believes that Sunderland sold one of their players in the summer transfer window for a ‘cheap’ sum.

The Black Cats brought in Regis Le Bris in the summer as their new boss and the Frenchman has had an immediate impact on the club.

Sunderland edged out Middlesbrough 1-0 on Saturday and sit second in the Championship table, just a point off league leaders West Brom.

They lost key man Jack Clarke in the summer, with the attacker completing a move to sign for Premier League new boys Ipswich Town.

Former Premier League boss Sam Allardyce feels that Ipswich got Clarke cheaply given the amount that players go for in the modern game.

Told Ipswich got Clarke for £15m, Allardyce said on No Tippy Tappy Football: “Oh, that was cheap wasn’t it? At today’s prices.”

Clarke came off the bench for Ipswich on Saturday as they secured a 1-1 draw away at Southampton in the Premier League.

Sam Morsy rescued the Tractor Boys by levelling the game deep into injury time at St Mary’s.