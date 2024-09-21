Fixture: Liverpool vs Bournemouth

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

Liverpool manager Arne Slot has picked his side and substitutes to welcome Bournemouth to Anfield in the Premier League this afternoon.

Slot’s side eased to a comfortable win over AC Milan in the Champions League in midweek to recover from a shock league loss against Nottingham Forest last weekend.

Slot is without midfielder Harvey Elliott, who has an ankle injury.

Bournemouth arrive at Anfield on the back of a slender 1-0 loss at home to Chelsea, while their last visit to Merseyside, at the end of August, saw them come from 2-0 down to beat Everton 3-2.

Caoimhin Kelleher is in goal for Liverpool today, while at the back Slot goes with Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate and Andrew Robertson.

Midfield sees Liverpool pick Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szobozslai, while Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez and Luis Diaz lead the attacking threat.

Slot can look to his bench to change things if needed with options that include Diogo Jota and Federico Chiesa.

Liverpool Team vs Bournemouth

Kelleher, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson, Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Salah, Nunez, Diaz

Substitutes: Jaros, Gomez, Chiesa, Jones, Gakpo, Jota, Tsimikas, Quansah, Bradley