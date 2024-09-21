Former Premier League defender Scott Minto is concerned about the mental aspect of Wolves struggling in the relegation zone despite feeling the squad have quality.

Wolves led at Villa Park in the Premier League on Saturday only to concede three late goals to Aston Villa and lose 3-1.

Matheus Cunha put Wolves ahead in the first half, but Ollie Watkins, Ezri Konsa and, deep into injury time, substitute Jhon Duran, put the visitors to the sword.

Wolves have not won a league game this season, sit bottom of the Premier League table, and Minto is concerned for them despite feeling there is quality at Molineux.

He thinks November may be Wolves’ best time to pick up points, but by then Gary O’Neil’s side might mentally be in a relegation battle and that could be hard to shift out of.

“I look at Wolves and I say they’ve got more than enough quality to stay up, but if you keep on doing this type of thing and suddenly you go into October, November and you get to Christmas time and you are there and thereabouts it’s very difficult to get out of it”, Minto said post match on talkSPORT’s GameDay Live.

“I think they have got some more tough games coming up, Liverpool and Manchester City in two of the next three matches, so it’s almost if you look at the November fixtures that’s the time where they can gain points.

“But by then, mentally sometimes, you can almost be in that relegation battle.

“They need to pick up points, they need to find a way to do that, but tough games coming up.”

Wolves are next due to play host to Liverpool at Molineux and Arne Slot’s men recorded a comfortable 3-0 win over Bournemouth on Saturday afternoon.