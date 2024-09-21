A loan move made by a star still on the books at Everton this summer has left a bitter taste in the mouth of one of his former team-mates.

Sean Dyche had to wheel and deal over the summer transfer window, with only limited funds to work with.

He was able to strengthen the squad with the notable arrivals which included Orel Mangala, Jesper Lindstrom, Jake O’Brien and Iliman Ndiaye, but players also left.

An exit was sanctioned for attacker Neal Maupay, who joined Marseille on loan with an obligation to buy just before the window slammed shut.

Maupay came through the youth ranks at Nice and played for the club’s senior side before a move to Saint-Etienne.

At Nice, the attacker played alongside Alexy Bosetti, a striker who now turns out for Annecy.

Bosetti has been left deeply unhappy by Maupay choosing to sign for Marseille and admits it disgusts him.

“I prefer not to talk about Neal, because I love him too much as a human being”, Bosetti told French sports daily L’Equipe.

“He wanted to come back [to France], I’m disappointed, because I would have loved to see him at Nice.

“Seeing him there, I’m disgusted.”

Bosetti was born in Nice and came through the club’s youth set-up with Maupay.

Marseille are due to sign Maupay from Everton permanently next summer and it is unclear if there are any conditions under which the deal would not happen.