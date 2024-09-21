Birmingham City will have promotion from League One all but wrapped up by January and as such will be buying players for the Championship, a former Blues star has suggested.

Chris Davies’ men, who splashed upwards of £20m on new signings in the summer transfer window, brushed Rotherham United aside on Saturday.

They ran out 2-0 winners at the New York Stadium, but do not yet sit top of the League One table as Wrexham hold that honour on goal difference.

Nevertheless, Birmingham are looking like the real deal and former Blues hitman Troy Deeney is supremely confident they are going up.

He even believes that when the January transfer window comes, Birmingham will be basing their signings on who they need for the Championship.

“We’ll start buying people in January for the Championship and looking ahead”, Deeney said on talkSPORT’s GameDay Live after the final whistles sounded.

“We’ve given League One a bit of gravitas again”, he added.

Birmingham next have two home games on the agenda as first Peterborough United arrive, followed by Huddersfield Town.

Blues have yet to lose in League One this season and there may soon be whispers about them going through the campaign unbeaten.