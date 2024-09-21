Fixture: Leicester City vs Everton

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

Everton boss Sean Dyche has selected his team and substitutes to go up against Leicester City at the King Power Stadium this afternoon.

Dyche is under some pressure due to Everton’s poor start to the new Premier League campaign and he will be desperate to grab all three points today.

Being ruthless in front of goal is something Dyche will look for as Everton have managed just four goals in four league games.

Opponents Leicester played out a 2-2 draw with Crystal Palace on their last outing and have scored in all five games, across all competitions, they have played so far this season.

Jordan Pickford slots in between the sticks for Everton, while at the back Dyche goes with James Garner, James Tarkowski, Michael Keane and Ashley Young.

In midfield, the Everton manager puts his trust in Orel Mangala and Abdoulaye Doucoure, while Jesper Lindstrom, Dwight McNeil and Iliman Ndiaye support Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Dyche has a host of options off the bench if he needs to influence the game with his substitutions and they include Jack Harrison and Beto.

Everton Team vs Leicester City

Pickford, Garner, Tarkowski, Keane, Young, Mangala, Doucoure, Lindstrom, McNeil, Ndiaye, Calvert-Lewin

Substitutes: Begovic, Virginia, Harrison, Beto, O’Brien, Iroegbunam, Armstrong, Dixon