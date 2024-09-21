Fixture: West Ham United vs Chelsea

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 12:30 UK time

West Ham United manager Julen Lopetegui has picked his starting side and substitutes to entertain Chelsea in the Premier League this afternoon.

The Hammers head into the league clash on the back of a 1-1 draw away at Fulham, which Lopetegui will hope to see build confidence for today.

Chelsea demolished West Ham 5-0 the last time the two sides met, but the last meeting at the London Stadium ended 3-1 to the hosts.

If West Ham lose today then it would mean they have started the season by losing their first three home games, something which has not happened before for the Hammers.

Alphonse Areola is in goal for West Ham today, while at the back Lopetegui picks Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Konstantinos Mavropanos, Max Kilman and Emerson Palmieri.

Midfield sees West Ham deploy Edson Alvarez, Guido Rodriguez and Lucas Paqueta, while Crysencio Summerville and Mohammed Kudus support Jarrod Bowen.

Lopetegui has options on the bench if changes are needed and they include Jean-Clair Todibo and Danny Ings.

West Ham United Team vs Chelsea

Areola, Wan-Bissaka, Mavropanos, Kilman, Emerson, Rodriguez, Alvarez, Paqueta, Summerville, Kudus, Bowen

Substitutes: Fabianski, Cresswell, Soler, Coufal, Antonio, Ings, Todibo, Soucek, Irving