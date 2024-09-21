Fixture: Cardiff City vs Leeds United

Competition: Championship

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

Daniel Farke has picked his Leeds United team to go up against Cardiff City in a Championship clash in Wales this afternoon.

Farke’s men suffered a shock 1-0 loss at home against Burnley in their last game and will be desperate to bounce back today.

They face a Cardiff side who are in all sorts of trouble, sitting bottom of the Championship table and with question marks over their manager Erol Bulut.

Cardiff have not won a single game this season and Leeds start as big favourites to pick up all three points.

Illan Meslier is in goal for Leeds, who have a back four of Jayden Bogle, Joe Rodon, Pascal Struijk and Junior Firpo.

Midfield sees Ethan Ampadu and Ilia Gruev picked, while in the final third Leeds boast Brenden Aaronson, Largie Ramazani, Willy Gnonto and target man Mateo Joseph.

If Farke needs changes then he can turn to his bench, where his options include Joel Piroe and Patrick Bamford.

Leeds United Team vs Cardiff City

Meslier, Bogle, Rodon, Struijk, Firpo, Gruev, Ampadu, Aaronson, Ramazani, Gnonto, Joseph

Substitutes: Darlow, Byram, Schmidt, Debayo, Rothwell, Crew, Tanaka, Piroe, Bamford