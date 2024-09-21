Fixture: Tottenham Hotspur vs Brentford

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

Tottenham Hotspur have officially revealed their starting side and substitutes to take on Brentford in a home Premier League clash this afternoon.

Spurs avoided a banana skin in midweek when they came from a goal down to beat Coventry City and advance in the EFL Cup.

The game served to generate some more criticism of boss Ange Postecoglou however due to the number of changes he made to the team.

Postecoglou will hope to see the benefit of that today when his Spurs side host Brentford, but he will be without Wilson Odobert, who picked up an injury at Coventry.

Guglielmo Vicario is in goal for Spurs, while at the back Pedro Porro, Cristian Romero, Micky van de Ven and Destiny Udogie slot in.

In midfield, Spurs go with James Maddison, Rodrigo Bentancur and Dejan Kulusevski, while Brennan Johnson and Heung-Min Son support Dominic Solanke.

Postecoglou can shake things up with his substitutes if needed and they include Lucas Bergvall and Timo Werner.

Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Brentford

Vicario, Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie, Maddison, Bentancur, Kulusevski, Johnson, Solanke, Son

Substitutes: Forster, Spence, Dragusin, Gray, Bissouma, Sarr, Bergvall, Moore, Werner