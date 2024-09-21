Everton boss Sean Dyche feels that there are positives to take from the Toffees’ 1-1 draw away at Leicester City.

Dyche took his side into the Premier League clash hunting their first three points of the season and they went ahead in the game through Iliman Ndiaye with just 12 minutes on the clock.

A heavy downpour and thunderstorms made conditions difficult after the opening period and Leicester managed to level when Stephy Mavididi struck in the 73rd minute and it ended 1-1.

That denied Everton their first win of the new league season, but Dyche is still taking what he sees as real positives from the game.

“Very positive display. We had chances that went begging again unfortunately, which we have done too many times in games where we should be killing them off”, Dyche told the BBC’s Match of the Day.

“We didn’t manage to do that today but a lot of positives to take.”

Dyche admits Everton were desperate for the win and as such there is some disappointment at only getting a draw at the King Power.

“Unfortunately you come away from a game where you probably should win with just a point”, the Everton boss said.

“Normally you would be pleased with a point but at the moment we would have loved that win obviously.”

Dyche will now get Everton ready for their next opportunity to grab their first win of the new league season when Crystal Palace provide the opposition at Goodison Park.