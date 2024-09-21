Rangers boss Philippe Clement has admitted the Gers are happy to have been able to land Nedim Bajrami during the summer transfer window.

Clement’s side eased into the semi-final of the Scottish League Cup on Saturday evening with goals from Cyriel Dessers (two) and James Tavernier putting Dundee to the sword 3-0.

Dessers’ second goal was assisted by summer arrival Bajrami, who Clement started and gave 73 minutes of football at Ibrox.

There is much excitement around the Albania international, who joined from Italian side Sassuolo, and Clement admits he is delighted to have been able to get hold of him.

“He’s just been a week with us, not longer than that”, Clement said on Premier Sports.

“With international duty he was gone for the first two weeks after he signed his contract.

“But he’s somebody that we’ve been following already for a longer time with the recruitment team and we were happy to get a signing like that into the building and somebody who will strengthen the squad.”

Rangers now switch their focus to Europa League matters with a trip to Sweden to take on Malmo on the agenda.

The Gers’ next Scottish Premiership test comes next weekend when struggling Hibernian visit Ibrox.