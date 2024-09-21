Fixture: Fulham vs Newcastle United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

Newcastle United have announced their starting eleven and substitutes to face Fulham in an away Premier League fixture this afternoon.

Magpies boss Eddie Howe has overseen a superb start to the season for his side despite questions over a poor summer transfer window.

He heads to London hunting another three points today and Newcastle come up against a Fulham side who exited the EFL Cup in midweek on penalties at Preston North End.

Howe remains without Callum Wilson, who could need until after the next international break to get back to fitness.

Nick Pope slots into goal for Newcastle, who name a back four of Kieran Trippier, Fabian Schar, Lloyd Kelly and Dan Burn.

In midfield, the Magpies have Bruno Guimaraes, Joe Willock and Joelinton, while Anthony Gordon and Harvey Barnes support Alexander Isak.

Howe can look to the bench if changes are needed and his options include Sandro Tonali and Miguel Almiron.

Newcastle United Team vs Fulham

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Kelly, Burn, Guimaraes, Willock, Joelinton, Gordon, Barnes, Isak

Substitutes: Dubravka, Tonali, Krafth, Osula, Hall, Livramento, Murphy, Almiron, Longstaff