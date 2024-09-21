Tottenham Hotspur gave one of their top prospects 45 minutes in an Under-21s game last night as he continued his comeback from injury.

The north London outfit have made a shaky start to their campaign after registering one single win from their first four matches.

Ange Postecoglou and his coaching team have come under heavy scrutiny after losing their north London derby to Arsenal last weekend.

Tottenham’s youth side are also struggling in the Premier League 2 as they have slipped down to 22nd spot after losing to Fulham Under-21s on Friday night.

Despite the loss, however, Spurs were able to start their very highly-rated striker Will Lankshear against the Cottagers.

Even though the attacker was named in the starting line-up, he was not risked with more than 45 minutes of football as he was immediately taken off after the first half.

After Lankshear was taken off, his side failed to contain the Cottagers and they went on to win the match by a 4-1 scoreline.

Lankshear initially came through the youth academies of Arsenal and Sheffield Wednesday before he caught the eye of Spurs and was snapped up two years back by the north London outfit.