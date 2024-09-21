West Ham United were ‘a disgrace’ in the first half an hour of their game with Chelsea on Saturday, former Premier League defender Jason Cundy believes.

The Hammers were hoping to take all three points from the Premier League encounter at the London Stadium and kickstart their campaign.

They have started the season poorly under new boss Julen Lopetegui, who was backed in the summer transfer window, and it continued against Chelsea.

Chelsea were 2-0 up inside the first 20 minutes as Nicolas Jackson struck twice, while Cole Palmer then sealed the deal just minutes into the second half for a 3-0 win.

It was a comfortable afternoon’s work for Chelsea and former Blues defender Cundy thinks Enzo Maresca’s men did not have to play well, even though they did.

Cundy slammed West Ham, dubbing their performance in the first half an hour ‘a disgrace’.

“West Ham has become a very hard ground to go to recently for Chelsea”, Cundy said on talkSPORT’s GameDay Phone-in.

“They are possibly the easiest points we will pick up this season.

“They were a disgrace.

“First half an hour they were a disgrace, they were all over the pitch, didn’t lay a glove on Chelsea.

“We were good, but we didn’t have to be that good.”

Last season, West Ham finished ninth under David Moyes, who also won the Europa Conference League during his time at the club.

West Ham’s next assignment is a trip to play Liverpool in the EFL Cup.