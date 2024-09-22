Fixture: Celtic vs Falkirk

Competition: Scottish League Cup

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

Celtic have announced their side to host Falkirk in a Scottish League Cup quarter-final tie this afternoon at Celtic Park.

Brendan Rodgers’ side scored a superb Champions League win over Slovan Bratislava in midweek and will start as red hot favourites to book their spot in the semi-final by winning today.

Falkirk arrive in good shape as they sit second in the Scottish Championship table, but with two games in hand of leaders Ayr United.

Aberdeen, Motherwell and Rangers are the sides already through to the semi-final of the Scottish League Cup.

Rodgers goes with Kasper Schmeichel in goal, while a back four of Anthony Ralston, Stephen Welsh, Auston Trusty and Alex Valle are picked.

In midfield, the Celtic boss selects Callum McGregor, Paulo Bernardo and Reo Hatate, while James Forrest and Luis Palma support Adam Idah.

If Rodgers wants to shake things up then he can look towards his bench, where his options this afternoon include Kyogo and Arne Engels.

Celtic Team vs Falkirk

Schmeichel, Ralston, Welsh, Trusty, Valle, McGregor, Bernardo, Hatate, Forrest, Palma, Idah

Substitutes: Bain, Taylor, Kyogo, Kuhn, Yang, Holm, Nawrocki, Engels, Donovan