Blackpool boss Steve Bruce feels that defenders are having big problems with Dom Ballard and Kyle Joseph, after the pair put in superb performances in his side’s win at Charlton Athletic.

Bruce’s side were expected to be tested by Charlton at the Valley, but they scored two first half goals to lead 2-0 and the hosts only got one back deep into injury time.

Both Ballard and Joseph started in attack for Blackpool and lasted 76 minutes, by which time Bruce brought on fresh legs.

Charlton’s defenders were given a tough time by the pair in front of 14,000 inside the Valley and Bruce admits they are posing big problems for opposition sides.

The Blackpool boss said via his club’s official site: “The pair of them give defenders a big problem.

“They’re willing to run in behind you, they really try, and they also have ability so I’ve been delighted with them.”

Charlton still sit in fourth spot in the League One table following a bright start to the campaign under manager Nathan Jones.

The loss is their second of the league campaign after a 2-0 defeat suffered at Reading towards the end of August.

Now Charlton will bid to bounce back when they travel to Stevenage, while Bruce’s Blackpool next face more promotion contenders in the shape of Huddersfield Town away from home.