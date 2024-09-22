Erol Bulut has been sacked by Cardiff City following the Bluebirds’ 2-0 loss at the hands of Leeds United on Saturday.

Bulut was under big pressure going into the Championship meeting with the Whites amid speculation he could pay for a defeat with his job.

That has now proven to be the case, with the Leeds game ultimately his final match as Cardiff boss.

The Bluebirds issued a statement confirming that Bulut has now been sacked.

It said: “Cardiff City Football Club can confirm first team manager Erol Bulut has been relieved of his duties and will leave the club with immediate effect.”

Cardiff also confirmed that Omer Riza will be in charge of the side on an interim basis.

The loss at the hands of Leeds leaves Cardiff sitting rock bottom of the Championship table with just a single point to their name.

Next up for the Bluebirds is a visit to take on Hull City, while the team that beat Cardiff on Saturday, Leeds, are due to host Coventry City.