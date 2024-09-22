Crystal Palace are showing interest in a teenage attacker and ‘won’t want to lose’ him to a Premier League rival, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Palace suffered a big blow in the summer when they lost winger Michael Olise to Bayern Munich, while Joachim Andersen left for Fulham.

The club did manage to keep hold of Marc Guehi, but have had a rocky start to the new campaign with just three points collected from five matches.

Palace are continuing to look for the next talents to bring to Selhurst Park and they have their eyes on Millwall winger Romain Essa.

The Eagles are firm admirers of the 19-year-old, though they do believe he may need all of this season, and possibly next season, to continue his development in the Championship.

However, Crystal Palace ‘won’t want to lose’ him to a Premier League rival and that may force their hand if others look like entering the picture.

Essa came through the youth set-up at Millwall and has been capped by England through to Under-20s level.

Crystal Palace will watch his progress over the coming months as the January transfer window approaches.