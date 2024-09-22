Former Leeds United defender Jon Newsome feels that the actions of Whites boss Daniel Farke on the touchline at Cardiff City showed that there were some players he was ‘really not happy with’.

Leeds headed to Wales to face Cardiff in the Championship under some degree of pressure after being beaten at Elland Road by Burnley last weekend.

Farke himself has come in for criticism, with some fans believing he should be getting more out of the Leeds side and often waits too long to make changes during games, which can then sometimes be unimaginative.

Leeds delivered for Farke against Cardiff though, winning the game 2-0 through goals from Largie Ramazani and Joel Piroe.

Newsome is not of the mind to criticise as Leeds ultimately won the game, but he is sure that there were many aspects, and players, that Farke looked unhappy with.

“You could see by his body language and the way that he was gesticulating and acting in the technical area there were elements of that game he was really not happy with”, Newsome said post match on BBC Radio Leeds.

“Certain elements, some of the players he was really not happy with.

“And I get it.

“The better players do the right thing more of the time and I’m not going to say it’s an opportunity missed because we’ve won the game 2-0 and got the three points, but it could have been a lot easier.”

Leeds sit in sixth spot in the Championship following the win and are five points off early league leaders West Brom.