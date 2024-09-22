Manchester City defender John Stones has insisted Arsenal have been practising the dark arts to disrupt games for a few years now and the Cityzens knew what to expect.

Arsenal came desperately close to claiming a famous win at the Etihad, but were undone when Stones struck deep into stoppage time to make it 2-2.

Mikel Arteta’s side had been reduced to ten men on the stroke of half time and, playing with five at the back, were keen to slow down the game and stop Manchester City getting into a flow.

Stones believes Arsenal are now well known for such an approach as they have been doing it for a few years, but he insists Manchester City handled it well.

“I wouldn’t know they have mastered it but they have done it for a few years now so we knew to expect that”, Stones, asked if Arsenal have mastered the dark arts, told Sky Sports.

“You can call it clever or dirty, whichever way you want to put it, but they break up the game and obviously it upsets the rhythm for everyone.

“They use it to their advantage and I thought we dealt with it really well.”

The draw means Manchester City continue to sit at the top of the Premier League table, however they are just a point ahead of second placed Liverpool.