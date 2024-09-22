Jon Newsome has warned Leeds United that they cannot continue to be so wasteful in front of goal, despite having beaten Cardiff City 2-0.

Leeds started as firm favourites to see off a struggling Cardiff outfit in the Championship on Saturday and the Welsh side offered little resistance, even on home turf.

Cardiff’s task got even more difficult when they had Joel Bagan sent off for fouling Willy Gnonto after just 23 minutes of action in Wales.

Leeds eventually scored through Largie Ramazani and Joel Piroe, either side of half time, to secure a 2-0 win.

The Whites saw a penalty saved and missed numerous other chances, with Cardiff goalkeeper Jak Alnwick in good form for the Bluebirds.

Newsome is happy with Leeds’ win, but warned the Whites they simply must be more clinical when chances come their way.

He feels they were allowed to get away with it on Saturday as Cardiff were poor.

“Our conversion rate has to be better because they are not all going to be as easy as Cardiff were today”, Newsome said post match on BBC Radio Leeds.

“Cardiff were poor, down to ten men.

“It was a real opportunity for us and we created a number of chances, with the penalty, and we can’t keep going week after week creating a number of chances and not converting them.”

Leeds boss Daniel Farke is persisting with the young Mateo Joseph as his central striker, but Piroe’s goal off the bench could put pressure on the German to change that view.