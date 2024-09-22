Liverpool legend John Aldridge has hailed the 2-2 draw between Manchester City and Arsenal in the Premier League as a good result for the Reds.

Arsenal were leading 2-1 away at the Etihad and down to ten men, with victory in sight as the game entered stoppage time.

A late, late John Stones goal broke the Gunners’ resistance though and ensured it ended 2-2, meaning a point apiece for the two Premier League title contenders.

Liverpool, who are hoping to be in the title mix this season, comfortably beat Bournemouth 3-0 on Saturday and are now second in the league, a point off Manchester City.

Aldridge thinks that Manchester City and Arsenal playing out a draw was good news for Liverpool.

He admits the Reds would have preferred an Arsenal win and hailed how well the Gunners defended.

“Really interesting game that today regarding LFC”, Aldridge wrote on X.

“I think the result was a good one regarding going for the league as Manchester City could lose points if not more so an Arsenal win (which we would’ve liked) could’ve [helped] us at the end of the season?

“A great defensive display from the Gunners though.”

Liverpool must go to Arsenal at the end of October, while their first clash with Manchester City comes at the end of November, just days after they host Real Madrid in the Champions League league stage.