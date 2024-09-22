Hearts have moved to sack boss Steven Naismith with the club bottom of the Scottish Premiership.

Naismith has struggled to deliver as Hearts boss and the club have had a dismal campaign so far this season.

Hearts went down to a 2-1 loss at St Mirren in the Scottish Premiership on Saturday and the result leaves the Tynecastle outfit with just one point from six games.

The alarming run of form has been too much for the Hearts board to stomach and they have now sacked Naismith.

The cull goes beyond just the manager though.

Hearts have also removed his assistants Frankie McAvoy and Gordon Forrest.

Confirming the news, Hearts CEO Andrew McKinlay said: “I’d like to firstly thank Steven, Gordon and Frankie for all their efforts over the past year and a half. They worked tirelessly in their roles and without them we would not have enjoyed the successes of last season.



“However, things can change quickly, particularly in football, and it has been clear for all to see that things are not working this season. Results and performances have fallen below the standards expected at this football club and, unfortunately, there is little evidence of any potential upturn in fortunes.

“With our UEFA Conference League campaign about to commence, and the spotlight on our league position, we cannot afford to stand still. That is why we, as a Board of Directors, have made the difficult decision to part ways with the management team, who go with our thanks and best wishes.

“We will update supporters shortly about next steps in both the short and long term but for now, the club shall be making no further comment at this time.”

Now Hearts will kick off the hunt for a new manager to come in and turn the side’s fortunes around quickly.

Hearts are next due to pay host to Ross County in a Scottish Premiership fixture, before they then start their Conference League league stage campaign by playing Dinamo Minsk.