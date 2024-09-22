Newcastle United winger Harvey Barnes has insisted he has not put much thought into an international call-up.

He received his first senior call-up for the England national four years ago where he played in a friendly match against Wales and has not played for the national team since

Barnes is still able to turn out for Scotland if he so wishes and there has been speculation over what he might do if the question is posed.

The Magpies winger though insists he has not spent time thinking about his international future, though when he did join Newcastle it was on the agenda.

“It is not something that I have really put much thought into”, Barnes told beIN SPORTS when asked about his international future.

“I think when I first came to Newcastle, of course, that was one of my ambitions to get myself back in the squad.”

Barnes insists that his full focus was on getting his cutting edge back following the injury and now he believes that he has done that.

“But with the injury last year and then even when I came back, it was very stop-start and my main focus just then was, to get myself back up to sort of 100 per cent and get my sharpness back.

“I think I have done that, over the last few months and the off-season and now I think I am at a really good place now.”

The next international break is right around the corner in October and only time will tell if Barnes gets approached by Scotland or called up again by England.