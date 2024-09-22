Liverpool attacker Cody Gakpo feels that the Anfield outfit are the right club for him as they are a warm, family like club.

The Dutch international joined the Merseyside club last year from PSV Eindhoven and has been a familiar face for the Reds.

He started 17 league matches under Jurgen Klopp last year, though new Reds boss Arne Slot is yet to hand him a league start this season.

The winger was wanted by several sides before he joined Liverpool, with Leeds United making a real bid to land him.

But Gakpo stressed that Liverpool have given him the warmth of a family since he has been with them and it is no different from his previous club.

He reiterated that Liverpool are a club that want to win every trophy and he is fully aware of what he needs to give his all at the Anfield outfit.

“Liverpool is the right club for me because it’s a very warm club”, the 25-year-old told the BBC about the Reds.

“That is the feeling they gave me the first time I came in and my previous club was also like a family club and this feels the same, only a lot bigger.

“Also a club that want to win everything, so a big honour to play here and I have to give it my best.”

Gakpo started Liverpool’s Champions League clash against AC Milan where he got an assist and now he will be looking to make a place for himself in Slot’s starting line-up in the upcoming matches.