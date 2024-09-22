Germany sporting director Rudi Voller has admitted there would be ‘no way past’ Jurgen Klopp for the Germany job if he wants to become the country’s next boss.

Julian Nagelsmann is currently at the helm of the Germany national team and he has brought back the feel-good factor following a period of struggle.

There are no suggestions that Nagelsmann is set to leave his post, but the boss could at some point decide to re-enter club football, something the German FA know could happen due to his young age.

Former Liverpool boss Klopp has regularly been mooted as the dream candidate for the Germany job and Voller admits if the post becomes available and Klopp wants it, there is ‘no way past’ him.

“There is no need to hide the fact that Jurgen Klopp has an incredible CV”, Voller said on ZDF’s Sportstudio.

“If Julian were to decide at some point that he wanted to take over a top club in Germany or Europe again, there would be no way past Jurgen, that’s for sure.

“If that is what he wants”, Voller added.

Klopp has insisted he needs a break to recover from a long spell in charge of Liverpool and he recently rejected an offer to take over as boss of the United States national team.