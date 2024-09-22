Two ‘senior’ managers ‘said no’ to taking over as Stoke City boss last season, when Steven Schumacher was at the helm, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Stoke recently sacked Schumacher as boss, despite the Potters being mid-table in the Championship and the season only having just begun.

They brought in Narcis Pelach as their new boss, tempting him from his first team coaching role at Championship rivals Norwich City.

Schumacher though appears to have lost the faith of Stoke well before he was sacked as the club looked at replacing him before the end of last season.

The Potters sounded out two managers described as ‘senior’ but both ‘said no’ to the idea of taking over a Championship club in the shape of Stoke.

It is unclear who Stoke approached about taking over from Schumacher, but both managers were employed elsewhere.

Now the pressure is on Pelach to live up to his growing reputation and lead Stoke towards a serious tilt at promotion to the Premier League.

Stoke were beaten 3-1 at home by Hull City on Friday night and are next in action against Middlesbrough at the Riverside.