Birmingham City’s standard in training is ‘excellent’, one of Blues’ summer arrivals has claimed.

League One clubs were left stunned when Birmingham spent over £20m in the summer transfer window to signal their intent for the shortest of stays in the third their.

They have already started the season superbly under new boss Chris Davies and brushed Rotherham United aside at the weekend.

While the headlines went to the signing of Jay Stansfield in the summer, Birmingham also snapped up a hugely experienced defender in the shape of Ben Davies.

Davies is on loan from Scottish giants Rangers and has already been impressed by the level he sees Blues operating at in training.

“The standard in training is excellent”, Davies told Birmingham Live.

“The lads have been doing really well.

“Obviously I want to play every game but it takes time to get up to the standard and intensity the manager wants to work at.

“We’re a close squad and I feel like everyone wants each other to do well, whether you’re playing or not, because you know that next week you could be in the team.”

Davies will be looking to impress in training and nail down a regular spot in Blues side for the remainder of the campaign.