Gateshead boss Rob Elliot believes that Derby County starlet Ben Radcliffe has been a real find and has a good future ahead of him.

The 20-year-old midfielder is currently in the middle of a loan spell at the National League side and has featured in three games for them.

The Gateshead manager though has already been left impressed by the midfielder, who he feels is not just powerful but also confident no matter how difficult the circumstances are.

Elliot cited examples from Gateshead’s last two games – one against Dagenham and the other against Barnet – to highlight the tough nature of the job the Derby County-contracted player has done.

“He was absolutely fantastic. He’s a powerful lad and a really confident boy”, Elliot told the Sunderland Echo.

“He’s come in and done really well in difficult circumstances.

“He came on against Barnet and won headers.

“At Dagenham, he came on in a really difficult position but did well for the team and then I think the big thing for me is his mentality to keep going and keep going, his mentality and his defensive work.”

Tipping Radcliffe to have a bright future ahead of him, Elliot added: “He’s a threat in both boxes and he’s going to have a good future ahead of him.”

After joining Derby County only last summer, Radcliffe found his chances limited due to injury.

Despite that, the Gateshead boss feels that Radcliffe has been a real find.

“He missed a lot of football last season for one reason or another but I think he’s been a real find.

“We are really pleased with him.”

Radcliffe managed eleven minutes of first-team football for Derby County last season and was on the bench for Paul Warne’s team on a few occasions.