FC Twente sporting director Arnold Bruggink believes that Celtic loan star Gustaf Lagerbielke is capable of starting for the team and he and Max Bruns can easily fill in the shoes of Robin Propper and Michal Sadilek.

Twente are without the services of Propper, who left for Rangers in the summer and Sadilek, who is out for an indefinite period with an injury.

New signings have been made as alternatives – one of those being Celtic’s Lagerbielke.

The defender, who joined the Dutch side on loan in the summer, is yet to play in the Eredivisie though.

However, the sporting director of Twente is clear that together with his team-mate Bruns, the Celtic loanee is well-capable of starting for the team.

“There are players who feel the pressure, are not yet functioning in the team”, Bruggink was quoted as saying by the Daily Record.

“What you should not underestimate is that two players, who were both captains of the team, Robin Propper and Michal Sadilek, have left.

“There are two new boys in their place.

“They can handle that easily in a sporting way, no discussion about it as far as I’m concerned.

“Whether that is Max Bruns or eventually Gustaf Lagerbielke they can all fill that role.

“No doubt”

Lagerbielke has featured in ten games overall for his parent club Celtic with two of his appearances coming in the Champions League.