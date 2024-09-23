Ex-Portsmouth star Guy Whittingham feels that Pompey will be able to gather enough points to stay in the Championship ‘comfortably’ by the end of the season.

John Mousinho steered Pompey back to the second tier of English football this season, but has struggled to get results so far.

However, they have faced the likes of Leeds United, West Brom, Luton Town and Burnley in the Championship already.

Whittingham, though, is not worried about Pompey as he believes that Mousinho’s men have shown their quality despite their loss against Burnley this weekend.

“Especially the way you see that Regan Poole and McIntyre, the performances they put in”, Whittingham said on BBC Radio Solent after Pompey lost 2-1 to the Clarets.

“You are up against one of the top sides in the league, so you actually conceded two goals.”

However, Whittingham fully believes that Portsmouth will be able to comfortably gather enough points to avoid relegation at the end of the campaign.

“But I still think that this performance here will show people that Portsmouth will get their fair share of points in this league to be able to be comfortably stay in the league at the end of the season.”

Portsmouth’s journey does not get easier as they are set to host another promotion favourite in the shape of Sheffield United at Fratton Park on Saturday.