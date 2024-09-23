Former Leeds United sporting director Victor Orta has fallen badly out of favour with the Sevilla fans and received a ‘monumental scolding’ at a reserve side clash.

Orta split opinion during his time at Elland Road and though the Whites won promotion to the Premier League on his watch, they were relegated shortly after he left.

He also negotiated a host of contracts which left Leeds vulnerable to top players leaving on loan following relegation, with the effects still felt in the recent summer window.

Sevilla have struggled during Orta’s time at the club and currently sit 17th in La Liga.

Fans are unhappy and Orta is attracting a big portion of the blame, with supporters taking every opportunity at a reserve team match to vent their fury.

According to Spanish daily Mundo Deportivo, Orta received a ‘monumental scolding’ from fans when he took his spot in the directors’ box.

He had loud boos and jeers aimed at him, while supporters demanded the board of directors resign.

Sevilla’s reserve side played out a 2-2 draw in the game against Antequera, despite losing 2-0 at one point.