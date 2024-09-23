Former Leeds United star Jon Newsome feels that Whites forward Joel Piroe has given boss Daniel Farke a selection headache with his recent performances.

The Dutch forward joined the White last year from Swansea City and started 31 league matches for them last season.

This season, though, Piroe has lost his starting berth to 20-year-old Mateo Joseph as the Spanish striker has started all six league matches this season.

Piroe has mostly played as an impact substitute at Elland Road but has contributed to three goals directly, scoring two of them.

Joseph whereas has scored only once and Newsome feels that Piroe’s goals after coming on from the bench has given Farke a selection dilemma.

“He [Piroe] is sending a message to the manager, you are saying, look I am here, I can find the back of the net and we know that he can”, Newsome said on BBC Radio Leeds after the win at Cardiff City.

“There are other parts of his game, he probably needs to work on, he needs to improve on, but do not they all? Does not everybody [need to improve]?

“He has given the manager a bit of a selection headache.”

Piroe will be knocking on Farke’s door for a starting spot in the side if he manages to score against Coventry City in Leeds’ upcoming game.