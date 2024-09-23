Ex-Leicester City star Matt Piper is of the belief that the Foxes players do not fully understand what Steve Cooper wants from them.

The Foxes are back in the Premier League after one season in the Championship and their top priority is to stay in the top flight by the end of the season.

Currently, they are sitting 15th in the league table but they have not won one single match yet and drew against 19th-positioned Everton last weekend.

Piper feels that the Foxes players do not know how to get out of trouble and play through the lines to cause problems for the opposition.

The former Leicester winger insists that the players lack identity and they do not quite understand what the manager wants them to do.

“It still looks like I am looking at a group of players that still quite do not understand the message of what is being asked of them”, Piper said on When You’re Smiling when he was asked about the team’s identity.

“And how we are going to get out, number one, how we are going to play through the lines.

“It looks like it is being left up to individuals. I am sure that is not the case, of course.

“Before we kicked a ball this season I was saying how much I admired Steve Cooper’s coaching journey.

“So clearly, he can coach, but I do not think these players seem to have the grasp yet on how we are going to try and put it together against these sides and hurt the opposition.

“I am not seeing that at the minute, I have not seen much of it all season”

The Foxes have a big task on their hands this coming weekend as they face Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal at the Emirates.