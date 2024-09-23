Ex-Southampton star Jo Tessem feels that the overall quality of the Saints squad may well not be at the level needed in the Premier League.

Russell Martin’s men have made a bad start to their Premier League campaign after achieving promotion last season.

They have lost four of their five matches and drew their most recent match against Ipswich Town despite having a 1-0 lead for the majority of the game.

Tessem reiterated that the quality of Southampton’s starting eleven could have been able to see the game out and get all three points.

However, Tessem pointed out that the overall quality of the squad may well not bne what is needed in the Premier League.

“Maybe it is a sign that the squad we have is not actually overall good enough in the Premier League”, Tessem said on BBC Radio Solent when he was asked about the lack of impact from the Saints substitutes against the Tractor Boys.

“We had a team that went 1-0 up today against Ipswich, who are also a newly promoted team.

“We have got to look at, we dealt with them and we were better second half and we kept more and more control of the game.

“We rode off it in the first half. Those players who were on there, to begin with, they seemed to be on the level that this game needed.

“But when we changed it, it kind of disappeared.”

Saints will need to have strong squad depth going forward in the campaign if they want to avoid relegation by the end of this term.