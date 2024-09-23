Richard Keys has scoffed at criticism that Arsenal employed dirty tricks against Manchester City at the weekend and argues that Pep Guardiola invented them at Barcelona.

Arsenal came within a whisker of winning 2-1 at the Etihad against Manchester City this weekend, but were denied by a late John Stones goal.

Manchester City were unhappy at what they saw as Arsenal using the dark arts such as time wasting in an effort to gain an advantage in the Premier League game.

Keys though insists Manchester City are in no place to be able to criticise Arsenal as Guardiola invented dirty tricks at Barcelona.

“It made me laugh when I read David Silva making those allegations – and whining about Arsenal’s ‘dirty tricks’”, Keys wrote on his blog.

“My goodness, what a glorious irony. Guardiola teams have always engaged in dirty tricks.

“He invented them at Barcelona and developed them at Munich and City.”

Arsenal had Leandro Trossard sent off for a second bookable offence in the game and were forced to play for the whole of the second half with ten men at the home of the champions.