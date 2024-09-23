Prospective Everton owners The Friedkin Group are ‘doomed to failure’ with their ownership of Roma as they do not understand the city or the club, a journalist has claimed.

The Friedkin Group now has a deal in place to take control of Everton from current owner Farhad Moshiri.

They are keen for Everton to sit alongside Roma at the top of a multi-club model.

Roma though have just sacked coach Daniele De Rossi, which has left many fans deeply unhappy and sparked a backlash which saw the club’s CEO resign.

The Friedkin Group issued a statement on Monday evening, reaffirming their commitment to the club.

Scottish journalist Jonny McFarlane though believes they are doomed to fail as they do not understand Rome or Italy.

He wrote on X: “They don’t understand the city or the country and are doomed to failure.”

Everton fans will be hoping that the Friedkin Group can quickly get to grips with Liverpool and the history at the club if they do take over.

Roma currently sit in tenth spot in Serie A following five league games.