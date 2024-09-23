Rangers put several possible options to a player they were keen to offload in the summer transfer window, but he rejected them all.

Philippe Clement’s side had to wheel and deal through the summer in order to raise funds for the Belgian to use on fresh faces.

Decisions were taken to sell Connor Goldson, Scott Wright and Todd Cantwell, with others like Sam Lammers also heading through the exit door.

Rangers were keen to offload attacking midfielder Ianis Hagi, who spent last term away from the club on loan at Alaves.

According to Romanian outlet Spot, Rangers put several options to Hagi to leave the club, including in the Scottish Premiership.

The exit deals appear to have been in the form of loans, but Hagi did not want to leave on loan.

The Romania star was of the mind to either leave permanently or fight for his spot at Ibrox.

He has continued to be with Rangers’ B team and the Gers may again try to offload him when the transfer window opens in January.