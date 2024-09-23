Ex-Southampton star Jo Tessem is of the view one of the Saints’ summer signings will prove to be a very good piece of business.

Saints are back in the Premier League and they signed multiple players in the most recent transfer window as they are trying to avoid relegation by the end of this campaign.

The likes of Aaron Ramsdale, Cameron Archer, Yukinari Sugawara and Mateus Fernandes joined Saints in the summer.

They drew their most recent match 1-1 against Ipswich Town this weekend and Tessem feels that the all-round performance from Portugal Under-21 international Fernandes was a brilliant one.

The former Saints star feels that the 20-year-old Portuguese midfielder will turn out to be a ‘handful’ player for Russell Martin.

“He [Fernandes] stood out as a really good player today, he did a lot of good things”, Tessem said on BBC Radio Solent about the Portuguese midfielder.

“Good passing, good running, good work rate, tackles, played like a proper midfield player.

“I think he will turn out to be a really good handful player for us.”

Fernandes is getting the confidence of the manager as he started the last two league matches and he will look to make a big impact going forward in the season in Saints’ engine room.