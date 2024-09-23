A club’s sporting director is ‘already working’ on a deal to make sure a Leeds United star signs permanently for his side next summer.

The Whites suffered an exodus of players on loan deals in the immediate aftermath of relegation from the Premier League in the summer of 2023, as they triggered clauses in their contracts.

This summer the situation was largely better and Leeds were able to sell some of those who did go on loan last term, while some came back.

Rasmus Kristensen is one of the players who did again go out on loan and he headed to sign for Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt.

The German outfit included an option to buy in the deal, but would like to reduce the amount.

Eintracht Frankfurt coach Dino Toppmoller is also keen to make sure that Kristensen stays put on a permanent basis, but is leaving that job to sporting director Markus Krosche, who, he revealed, is already working on it.

“Markus Krosche has already recognised that. He is already working on it and does not need my expertise”, Toppmoller was quoted as saying by Fussball.News.

“He also sees that Rasmus is a very important factor for us.

“Despite stomach problems, he fought through and played very solidly.

“With his energy and power, Rasmus is very important for us.”

Kristensen spent last season away from Leeds at Italian giants Roma and it remains to be seen if he will kick another ball for the Whites again.