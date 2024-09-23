A striker who thought he was Sunderland bound has admitted he has not fully recovered from the move to the Stadium of Light not happening.

Sunderland made bringing in a new striker a priority in the summer transfer window and looked at a host of targets.

They saw goals go out of the door with the sale of Jack Clarke to Ipswich Town, but did manage to land Wilson Isidor, on loan from Russian side Zenit St Petersburg.

At one point it looked like Sunderland were all set to sign Caen striker Alexandre Mendy, with the player desperate to make the switch to the Black Cats and waiting for the green light.

Caen had told Mendy he could go for the right price, but a change in ownership changed the goalposts and he stayed put in northern France.

Mendy admits he had thought he was going and had his boxes packed in anticipation.

The striker is clear that when it comes to missing out on joining Sunderland, he has not yet recovered.

“No, I’ve not recovered 100 per cent, there are still a few after-effects”, Mendy said via France Bleu.

“The after-effects of what was said, what happened in the past and also everything to do with my family: having packed my bags, having thought about going elsewhere, all those things.

“That will go away with time, but today I feel good on the pitch.”

Mendy revealed he has not even fully unpacked his moving boxes yet.

“The furniture has gone up but the boxes haven’t been unpacked yet. It’s taking a long time, there are a lot of boxes to unpack.

“We haven’t got the time yet, we’re concentrating on the football and when there’s the next break we’ll unpack everything.”

Caen currently sit fourth from bottom in France’s Ligue 2.