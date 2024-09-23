Wycombe Wanderers manager Matt Bloomfield has issued a warning to a visiting Aston Villa side about the atmosphere of Adams Park at night where he feels special things can happen.

Away from league action, the League One side are set to host Unai Emery’s Aston Villa in an EFL Cup 3rd round match on Tuesday.

Given the massive difference in standards between the two clubs, Bloomfield admits to the challenges his team will have to face on the night but asks his players not to stop believing.

He stressed the atmosphere inside Wycombe’s home ground, which he feels, can make special things happen.

“I think it is really important that we believe and we dream because there is no point in just turning up to be a part of the occasion and part of the night.

“We have to believe in what we are going to do”, Bloomfield told his club’s media.

“Obviously, the game we expect will be in a certain manner because of the calibre and quality of the opponent.

“So we have to respect that and prepare ourselves accordingly.

But, you know, Adams Park under the lights – I have been long enough to know that there are special things that can happen and we have to believe and we have to dream about that.”

Emery’s side have been on a decent run of form so far this season, having started their Champions League league stage campaign with a 3-0 win over Swiss side Young Boys.

They are also placed third in the Premier League table with 12 points from five matches.