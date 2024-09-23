Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite hopes that when he finally has the chance to get back into Sean Dyche’s team he will make an impact and help the team out.

The 22-year-old defender, who was impressive for the Toffees last season as they avoided relegation, is yet to play for his team this season.

He is recovering from a groin injury but is close to returning, having played the full 90 minutes of Everton Under-21s’ game against Sunderland in the Premier League 2.

Giving an insight into his recuperation process, Branthwaite told his club’s official media that though it has been frustrating, he has taken his time to come back stronger.

“I’ve I had to take my time and it’s obviously been frustrating”, Branthwaite told his club’s official site.

“I would’ve loved to have been out there with the lads, but I just haven’t been able to do that.

“So I’ve been taking the time to come back stronger so that when I do come back, I can make an impact.

“You’ve got to have full belief in your own ability, and I think after being out for such a long time – 14 or 15 weeks – it’s obviously going to be difficult getting back up to speed, but you’ve got to believe in yourself, and I do.

“I believe that when I get the chance to get back in the team, I’ll make an impact and help the team out.”

Branthwaite was subject of strong interest from Manchester United in the summer but Everton stood firm on their valuation, forcing the Red Devils to look elsewhere.

His side are now in need of him as they currently need points to get out of the Premier League relegation zone having conceded 14 goals in five matches.