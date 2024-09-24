Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy has revealed that Spurs will end inevitably up with a young team because developing players from the youth academy and seeing them establish themselves as first-team players makes them feel like they are very close to the club.

Ange Postecoglou focused more on signing young players in the most recent transfer window as the likes of Archie Gray, Wilson Odobert and Lucas Bergvall joined the ranks in north London.

A deal for South Korean prospect Min-hyeok Yang has also been agreed with Gangwon, but he will join Spurs only in January.

Besides them, there is a plethora of young talents in Tottenham’s youth academy and they are considered top players for the future.

Levy reiterated that Spurs fans want to see youth players being promoted to the first team and he feels that seeing a youth player progress feels more organic, which is why Spurs will end up with a younger squad.

He stressed that Postecoglou though is not being told to only sign younger players.

“Our view is we want to play a certain way. I don’t think we’re dictating to Ange that he can only sign a young player. He will sign who he feels is best for his team”, Levy was quoted as saying by football.london.

“Obviously we feel that bringing young players through the academy is what Spurs fans want to see.

“That’s why we’re going to be putting more resources into the academy because we love seeing a player come all the way through and he’s one of our own.

“As a result of that, we’ll end up probably being younger than we otherwise would be.”

The likes of Tyrese Hall and Will Lankshear were in heavy demand by some lower-league clubs but Spurs chose to keep them and develop them within their academy.

Postecoglou and the Spurs chiefs will be keeping a close eye on the young players’ development to help them slowly integrate into the first team.